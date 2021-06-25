Arts chief Sam Tyler moves on

Executive branch manager of artsACT, Sam Tyler.

IN a surprise move, the long-serving executive branch manager of artsACT, Sam Tyler, leaves the job today (June 25).

Tyler, who has has been with artsACT in various roles since December 2008, will become executive branch manager, Cabinet, Assembly and Government Business within the ACT’s Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate.

In leaving, Tyler said it had been a privilege to have worked with “the passionate and dedicated artsACT team and the many wonderful artists and arts organisations in Canberra”.

There will be a recruitment process for the position in the near future. 

