Arts scene mourns death of one of its greatest painters

THE Canberra visual arts community is mourning the death of one of its greatest painters, Mandy Martin, who died at Orange Base Hospital on Saturday (July 10) after a long battle with cancer.

Martin, painter, printmaker and teacher with a larger-than-life personality and larger-than-life artworks, was born in Adelaide and studied at the South Australian School of Art from 1972 to 1975.

She moved to Canberra, where she lectured in the Canberra School of Art at the Australian National University from 1978 to 2003. She was a Fellow at the ANU until 2007, and became the Adjunct Professor at the Fenner School of Environment and Society in 2008.

Former head of the new School of Art, David Williams said today that she had made a significant contribution to the School of Art in the printmaking area, then she went on to teach in the foundation course, which meant that many young artists had the benefit of her knowledge. Williams said that all the while she had enjoyed “a huge reputation” for her own paintings which were notable for their concern for the environment.

Known as an intensely political artist, in her large-scale paintings she addressed issues of land use and exploitation in Australia, in regional and remote Australia but also in major industrial centres. Martin held more than 100 solo exhibitions during her career, and her paintings are held in many public and private collections.

Before relocating to the central west of NSW, Martin was a vigorous and outspoken member of the Canberra arts community over a long period, and took a keen interest in a wide range of arts other than painting. She was especially proud of her dancer daughter, Laura Boynes and her artist son, Alexander Boynes, with whom she had been collaborating on large-scale multimedia artwork in recent years.

Boynes said today, “Mandy was exceptionally brave and fought hard over the last four years. She kept her sense of humour until the end and we could not be more proud. In true Mandy Martin spirit, she chose exactly when and how she wanted to leave, just as she lived her life”.

He said a final large-scale collaborative work would premiere in November.

Martin is survived by her husband Guy Fitzhardinge and her children, Laura and Alexander.

The family plans to establish an annual artist grant in Mandy Martin’s name, which would support creative responses to the climate crisis. Donations to givenow.com.au/climarte/

When prompted, enter “Mandy Martin Donation”.

