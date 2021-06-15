Artsday / Classic musical comedy refreshed at The Q

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“KISS Me Kate”, the hit Cole Porter musical based on Shakespeare’s “The Taming Of The Shrew”, will be performed by the Queanbeyan Players, directed by Michael Moore. “CityNews” music writer Ian McLean will conduct. The classic “golden era” musical comedy has been refreshed for and set in the 21st century. At The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, June 18-27, book here or 6285 6290.

THE “StoryFest” festival returns to the NSW south coast with 40 artists across 30 events. StoryFest patron and bestselling author, Markus Zusak, will deliver the opening night address, while Craig Silvey, author of “Jasper Jones”, will talk about his new novel “Honeybee” and writer Rosalie Ham will discuss her new novel, “The Dressmaker’s Secret”. The festival closes on Sunday with lunch at The Old Church, Milton, featuring a conversation with John Bell about lessons learned on leadership and his new book “Some Achieve Greatness”. Milton, Mollymook and Ulladulla, June 18-20, book here.

“LEGENDS of Lanyon with Tim the Yowie Man” is a twilight guided walk around Lanyon Homestead, into the surrounding paddocks, and down to a convict stone hut by the Murrumbidgee River, followed by a two-course meal with Tim by the wood fire at the Barracks Café. Lanyon Homestead, 3pm-7.30pm, Saturday, June 19. $190. Book here by Thursday, June 17.

AUSDANCE ACT is partnering with Dance Hub SA to present “Dance.Focus 2021” a dance film project designed to help choreographers with a track record in dance filmmaking to engage with screen dance. Two dance artists from SA and two from the ACT, yet to be selected, will be awarded $1,000 each. The four commissioned dance films will premiere online in September. Apply here by 5pm, Wednesday, June 23.

MEZZO-soprano AJ America joins guitarist Minh Le Hoang in performing music for voice and guitar, including songs by John Dowland, De Falla and Reynaldo Hahn. “L’Heure Exquise” Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm- 1.20pm, Wednesday, June 16. Book here.

ENDANGERED Productions, under the direction of Christine Logan, has a new show, “Double Trouble: Mozart and Bach at Play”, featuring tenor Damien Hall from Canberra and bass baritone Ed Suttle from Goulburn, among others. Customs House, Circular Quay, Sydney, June 18 and 20, book here.

STAN Grant, chair of Indigenous/Australian Belonging at Charles Sturt University and international affairs analyst at the ABC, will deliver the 21st Manning Clark Lecture, “An All-Historical Fever: How History May Yet Be The Death Of Us”. He says: “My lecture will look at how history shadows our world, how it informs and weaponises identity and threatens to engulf the world in conflict”. ANU Kambri, Manning Clark Hall, 6-7pm, Thursday, June 17. Book here.

AUSTRALIAN singer-songwriter William Crighton has been praised as an articulate performer with songs that are littered with iconography, geographical and cultural references not often found in modern songwriting. He’ll be at The Street Theatre with

“This is Magic”, 7.30pm, Thursday, June 17, book here or 6247 1223.

“MY Dad: A Tribute to George” is an exhibition by Canberra potter Paul Dumetz, a series of wheel-thrown cups which explores cherished memories and stories as a tribute to Paul’s late father George Dumetz. Under the guidance and assistance of his mentor Maryke Henderson, Paul’s wheel-thrown work is made with a view of creating functional wares which can be appreciated in an artistic sense. Opening by Graham Helson, at Canberra Potters, Watson, 6pm, Thursday, June 17, then the show runs until July 4.

A NEW LGBTQIA+ performing artist mentorship program has just been launched at Flazéda in Belconnen, an initiative of Jazida Productions. The program will see eight mentees selected through an expression of interest process, with each receiving more than $1,100 worth of value, with access to free studio hire, class credits for existing workshops and one-on-one mentor sessions in performing arts like music, dance, creative business practice, circus, burlesque and drag. The EOI is open until June 24, here.

MARC Rambeau’s upcoming art exhibition “Au Fil du Temps” will reflect in paintings on his journeying around the world over the past 50 years. Opening at the Alliance Française, Turner, at 7pm, Thursday, June 17. Bookings essential for the opening here, then the exhibition runs until July 4.

“WHILE We’re Still Here”, the latest exhibition at aMBUSH Gallery, will explore the still-life genre through oil paintings, collage, photography and digital collage by 20 Australian artists. Co-curated by aMBUSH Gallery and Scott Owen, the name references the tradition of still life and the concept of “memento mori”, which is Latin for “remember you must die”. Kambri at ANU, Building 153, L2, until July 11.