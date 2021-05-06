Artsday / ‘Drapper’ Dobby joins in music festival

Rapper Dobby.

DOBBY is a multi-instrumentalist increasingly known for bouncing between piano, drums and drum pads, with his unique signature ‘drapping’ (rapping and drumming at the same time). He’ll be here for the Canberra International Music Festival, performing at aMBUSH Gallery, Kambri, Level 2, Building 153, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, 6-7pm, Friday, May 7. Book here.

Raffle prize of a leno scarf by Carol Guida.

CANBERRA Spinners and Weavers annual exhibition, “Warped and Twisted”, runs at Textile Works, Chifley Health and Wellbeing Hub, 70 Maclaurin Crescent, Chifley, until May 9. Original and innovative works showcasing a wide range of techniques including weaving, spinning, knitting, rug-making and dyeing will be on show and the raffle prize is a leno scarf, woven by Carol Guida.

Choirboys.

CHOIRBOYS Lindsay Tebbutt, Mark Gable, Ian Hulme and Brett Williams, have always played great Australian pub rock and they’re still doing it. They’ll be in town at The Basement, 2 Cohen St, Belconnen, 7pm, Friday, May 7, book here

“Peregrine” by Ingrid Bowen.

“PEREGRINE”, meaning a tendency to wander, is the title of northern Sydney landscape artist Ingrid Bowen’s third solo exhibition at Suki & Hugh Gallery, 38A Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, running from May 8 to June 13. An informal covid-safe reception will be held throughout Saturday, with the artist present. All welcome.

A work by Roslyn Kean.

DEFINING Shapes – Creating Edges” is a solo exhibition by Sydney printmaker Roslyn Kean. Featuring multi-block prints that combine traditional Mokuhanga techniques with contemporary relief printing, the exhibition encourages contemplation and stillness. Megalo Print Studio, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, May 8-June 12. The artist will be at the gallery on Saturday, May 8, between noon and 4pm, to meet with members of the public.

