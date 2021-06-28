Artsday / Ellis performs in ‘princes in the tower’ opera

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Here’s arts editor HELEN MUSA’s latest arts news – today’s “Artsday” column.

NEWS is in from long-time member of Canberra’s Griffyn Ensemble, soprano Susan Ellis, that she’ll be performing in Alexander Voltz’s new chamber opera, “Edward And Richard” at St Rita’s College, Brisbane, on June 29-30. The work is based on the story of the young princes in the tower, the ones Richard III is supposed to have murdered. Ellis will perform the role of the boys’ mother Elizabeth Woodville, a role written for her.

FOUNDER of the National Capital Art Prize, Robert Stephens, urges artists to submit entries before the closing date this Thursday, July 1. Entry is open to Australian citizens or permanent residents of Australia over 18 years of age, who can each submit up to four paintings. Finalists will be announced on August 2 then displayed in a public exhibition in Canberra from September 18. With a prize pool of more than $45,000, the two top prizes are worth $15,000 each. Entries here.

THE hero of “American Psycho: The Musical”, Patrick is a likeable monster who paves his climb up the ladder of success with murder and mayhem. Hayes Theatre’s production is coming to The Playhouse, with social distancing in place, from June 30-July 3. Book here or 6275 2700.

LANDSCAPE artist Dee Copeland has been an art lover all her life. Upon retirement in 2015 she moved from Menai to Canberra, where she became secretary of the Artists Society of Canberra. She has also written and published two works of historical fiction. ”Now and Then,” meaning, life before and after covid, is her first solo art exhibition. The exhibition runs July 1 to August 1 but the official opening by ACT Arts Minister Tara Cheyne at Kyeema Gallery at Capital Wines, Hall, is at 5.30pm on Saturday, July 3.

AWARD-winning picture book, “The Trouble in Tune Town”, comes to life on a “story walk” with Canberra author Maura Pierlot. The guided walks through City Walk and Civic Square are scheduled for 11am on Thursday, July 1, Saturday, July 3 and Monday, July 5, starting at Canberra Museum & Gallery.

“THE Tree On The Corner Of Antill and Rosevear” is a new exhibition by Skye Jamieson at ANCA Gallery, which is indeed located on the corner of Antill St and Rosevear Place, Dickson. The artist notes that water sits across pavements and moves through our environment irrespective of the barriers that are designed to contain it. Opening at 6pm, Wednesday June 30, then the show runs Wednesday to Sunday, 12-5pm, until July 18.

TALENTED young students from the Studio of Jinbo Huang will perform Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Brahms, Grieg, Rachmaninoff and Prokofiev in the Wednesday Lunchtime Concert series at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, this Wednesday, June 30, from 12.40-1.20pm. Book here or call 6232 7248. Social distancing will be in place.