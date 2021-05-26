Artsday / Exhibition honours first indigenous senator

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT is 50 years since Australia’s first indigenous Senator, Neville Bonner, entered the Senate on June 11, 1971, and Parliament House is hosting an exhibition about this remarkable Australian from Friday, May 28, in conjunction with National Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week activities.

STRONGER Than Fiction film festival’s next offering is “Mayor”, a documentary focusing on Musa Hadid, the Christian mayor of Ramallah during his second term in office. The screening will be followed by Hannah de Feyter’s interview with the director David Osit. At Dendy, Civic, 7pm, Friday, May 28. Bookings here.

“HELLO… Is There Any Body There?”, a farce by Ian Hornby, is Tempo Theatre’s latest murder show, directed by Jon Elphick. In it Lady Amelia searches for new ideas for her latest mystery novel as Sir Malcolm sleeps off the excesses of another idle day, while a victim is dispatched by an unknown assailant. At Belconnen Community Theatre, May 28 to June 5. Bookings at canberraticketing.com.au or 6275 2700.

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council’s Art Awards Ceremony Exhibition will take place in The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Art Centre’s exhibition space, from 5.30-7.30pm this Thursday, May 27. Council has partnered with Bendigo Bank’s Braidwood and Bungendore community branches to offer an expanded major prize of $5000 and the total prize pool is $12,000. Open to the public, 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Saturday, May 28 to June 19. Registrations for the opening here.

JESS Locke is celebrating the release of her third album, “Don’t Ask Yourself Why”, in a gig at the Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, 55 Ainslie Avenue, Braddon, 8pm, Friday, May 28. Bookings here.

CRAFTACT: Craft + Design Centre is opening the following exhibitions: “Making: A Way of Life” by Alison Jackson and Dan Lorrimer; “Small Connections” by Danielle Barrie, Daria Fox, Emma Cuppleditch, Erin Daniell, Gretal Ferguson, Kath Inglis, Katherine Grocott, Polly Dymond, Sarra Tzijan and Zoe Grigoris; “Body Layer; Semblance and Self” by Zoe Brand, Roseanne Bartley, Liesbet Bussche, Jing He, Cara Johnson, Lauren Kalman, Matt Lambert, Claire McArdle, Kristina Neumann, Tiffany Parbs and Halie Rubenis; and “The Neck” by Vivien Atkinson, Roseanne Bartley, Macarena Bernal, Vernon Bowden, Zoe Brand, Melissa Cameron, Anna Davern, Pennie Jagiello, Cara Johnson, Bridget Kennedy, Claire McArdle and Melinda Young. At Level 1, North Building, 180 London Circuit, Civic, 10am-5pm, Tuesday-Friday, and 12pm-4pm, Saturdays, May 27-July 17.

MEMBERS of the public can meet the artists from Craft ACT: Craft + Design Centre’s “Small Connections” and “The Neck”, and get an insight into their art practices and the works on display. Craft ACT gallery, 12-12.45pm, Friday, May 28. Free, but bookings essential here.

GEOFF Grey’s Australian Wind Symphony is testing out its new home, Queanbeyan’s spectacularly-refurbished Bicentennial Hall, with a huge concert, beginning with Jack Stamp’s “Fanfare for a New Era” and concluding with the Australian premiere of Brian Balmage’s 2020 work, “Love and Light”. 7.30pm, Friday, May 28. Bookings at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

AUGIE March will celebrate the 21st anniversary of their classic album, “Sunset Studies”, since which they have released five more acclaimed albums in their Canberra Theatre debut, 8pm, Friday, May 28. Bookings via canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.