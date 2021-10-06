Artsday / Jasmin and Jade on track for World Monologue finals

CANBERRA performers Jasmin Shojai and Jade Breen are on track to compete with monologues of up to two and a half minutes in the global finals of the World Monologue Games 2021. Jasmin will compete in the “Main Amateur” section from 8pm on Friday, November 19, while Jade wil compete in the Youth section at 7pm on Saturday, November 20. Accessible via monologues.com.au

CHRISTMAS in Queanbeyan-Palerang is mounting an online “caroloke” competition with free entry to primary school ages, high school ages and adults in singular, duet or group categories. Performances must be of a Christmas Carol that is one verse and one chorus long. The video can be submitted by email events@qprc.nsw.gov.au or here.

CLAIRE Edwardes’s group, Ensemble Offspring, is staging a digital concert, “Blue Silence”, which will hit your TV or computer screen this Friday. At 7pm before the show, Edwardes will host pre-concert talk with composers Elena Kats-Chernin, Tristan Coelho and Gerard Brophy as well as harpist Emily Granger. Bookings here.

MICHAEL Sollis and the Griffyn Ensemble want to work with artists to create video works that respond to the astronomical work, “Southern Sky”, by Estonian composer Urmas Sisask and have artist fees of up to $2000 for each artist selected to create a one-minute to five-minute digital work that interprets or is inspired by the music. Expressions of interest and queries to projects@michaelsollis.com by October 31 should include a CV, a brief outline of the vision and a basic budget.

AUSTRALIA’S Lillian Roxon, who died of asthma at the age of 41, dubbed “the mother of rock”, was arguably the most influential rock journalist in the world from the mid-1960s to the early 1970s. Now the National Film and Sound Archive invites fan to enter Roxon’s “witty world of music” with a collection where she candidly discusses the work and lives of stars including Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, Lou Reed, Helen Reddy, and Jim Morrison. Accessible here.