Artsday / New festival draws on ‘creative juices’

CONTENTIOUS Character vineyard in Wamboin will come alive this weekend with the inaugural Creative Juices Arts, Wine and Food Festival, which will feature dance, drama, food and wine, put together by Tony Mansfield. The Australian Dance Party opens the festival at 7pm, Friday, June 11, followed by Dianna Nixon, Kulture Break and Somebody’s Aunt performing “Juice” at 11am, Sunday, June 13 and a long table lunch from 11.30am, Monday, June 14. The festival is said to celebrate all good things local, with other vineyards joining in. At 810 Norton Road , Wamboin. Details here.

THE cult show, “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” stars the Heeler family, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli performed by brilliantly created puppets and with new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. They’ll be at Canberra Theatre Centre from June 12–13. Bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

FEATURING first- and second-generation Australian artists such as Lara Chamas, Mariana Del Castillo, Caroline Garcia, Shivanjani Lal, Sancintya Mohini Simpson, Andy Mullens and Elefteria Vlavianos, “Australien”, curated by Dan Toua, investigates the complexities of balancing the cultures of the artist’s heritage with the culture they live in today. At Canberra Contemporary Art Space, 44 Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes, 11am-5pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

“A LONG exposure” is an exhibition of selected photography, artwork and sculpture spanning 70 years by artists Peter Robinson, in the SoART Gallery, Princes Highway, Narooma (next to the Kinema), 10am to 3pm, June 12, 13, and 14.

MUSICA da Camera, conducted by violinist Dan Russell, will present “Music for the People”, covering music from the Baroque to the 20th century, with “Autumn” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons”, Saint-Saens’ “introduction and Rondo Capriccioso” the “Chamber Symphony” by Shostakovitch and a selection of Nordic folk tunes arranged by the Danish String Quartet. At Holy Covenant Church, Cook , 2pm, Saturday, June 12. Bookings at musicadacamera.org.au

THE Australian Burlesque Museum, dedicated to the research, collection and celebration of the artform in Australian history, will celebrate its incorporation and centralisation in Canberra with a focal weekend at Flazèda hub, unit 4, 68 Emu Bank, Belconnen, until June 13. Information at australianburlesque.org

RESULTS are in for the 2021 Canberra Potters Student-Teacher Exhibition, an annual opportunity to celebrate the skills and creativity of the many students — adults and children — who attend classes at Canberra Potters. The award-winning pieces are on show on at Watson Arts Centre, 1 Aspinall Street, Watson, 10am-4pm, Tuesday-Saturday, or 11am-3pm, Sunday, June 13.

DESCRIBED by fans as “fierce”, Sam Buckingham’s new single and video release, “Something More”, is getting picked up by radio as she embarks on a four-month national tour. She’ll be at Smith’s Alternative, 76 Alinga Street, Civic, 6pm. Bookings here.

AINSLIE and Gorman Arts Centres in partnership with All The Queens Men and Meridian, present the June winter edition of the LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club. The event fosters social inclusion, promotes social connection and an engagement in healthy physical activity in a covid-safe environment Ainslie Arts Centre, Braddon, 1-3pm, Sunday, June 13. Bookings here.

“CARTOGRAPHY of Cloth” is the first ever members-only exhibition by global organisation Australian Complex Weavers and has been three years in the making. A total of 20 Australian weavers have submitted works for this juried exhibition. At Strathnairn Arts, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, until June 27.

AUSTRALIAN musical duo, The Veronicas, will treat audiences to a unique experience in a two-part concert that showcases the two very different sides of the sisters, as well as featuring all the fan favourites. Canberra Theatre, 7pm, Tuesday, June 15. Bookings here or 6275 2700.