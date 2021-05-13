Artsday / Sequins, surrealism and ‘sweet vibes’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT’LL be sequins, surrealism and sweet vibes in the National Portrait Gallery from 7-11pm on Friday, May 14, with inflatable sculptures, vocals, moves and colourful costumes by Victorian creative artists The Huxleys. As well, DJ Charlie Villas, Jazida, drag-man Guy Alias and performer Simone Page Jones will all be in action. Includes a peek at “Australian Love Stories”, too. Bookings essential.

THE Headland Writers Festival, a new literature event in Tathra, NSW, has an extraordinary line-up of writers. Held across five days in various venues including the historic Tathra Wharf Museum, where actors will perform “Tales From The Sea”, it will feature workshops, performances, live music and conversations with authors. May 14-16. Book here.

COMPOSER and artist Michael Sollis’ exhibition, “Disposed/Aerosol”, was partly inspired by his work, “The Milk Carton Confessions”. It was developed during the Victorian lockdown with percussionist Thea Rossen, when adapting ideas from live performance into gallery installations opened up new possibilities. Belconnen Arts Centre, 6pm, Friday, May 14, alongside “In Counterpoint” by Nino Bellantonio and Carolyn Young, “The Impulse of Hysteria” by Ashley Cullen and “Material Investigation” by Megan Wilkinson.



BUNGENDORE will leap to life this Saturday, May 15, in “Bang The ‘Dore”, a celebration of local musical talent. in the morning, buskers will play with the hope of securing one of the prizes on offer, including the chance to perform at an upcoming ticketed event in The Hive Backyard. In the afternoon, from 1.30pm-5pm on the main stage in Gibraltar Street, there’ll be singer-songwriter Lily Morris, Bungendore hip-hop artist Context featuring Jimmy Pike and DJ Chemi-Cal, and Queanbeyan artist Jerikye Williams. Details here.

THE Artists Shed in Fyshwick is excited to present a unique exhibition of works by Salvador Dali. The limited drypoint engravings in colour (no 199/249) with an actual Dali signature are from La Quete Du Graal book collection, discovered in a backyard shed in Canberra and purchased from a major auction house in 1992. There are additional limited editions also included for sale. May 15-June 13.

PERFORM Australia is celebrating 12 years since its inception with a gala showcase of songs, monologues, scenes and sketches by its students and graduates. Half of all ticket sales go to Save The Children. Perform Australia Theatre, Fyshwick, 7.30pm, Saturday, May 15. Book here.

KAMBRI at ANU is hosting professional soprano soloist Sarah Mann, and the ANU’s School of Music pianist Ella Luhtasaari in “Opera Shots”, three micro-concerts of snippets from melodies by Mozart, Puccini and others as part of a recruitment strategy for a research project exploring the effects of operatic sounds on the minds and bodies of listeners. In front of Badger & Co., Kambri precinct, from 3.30pm every Friday, May 14-28.

IN “Patriot Games”, Kathryn Selby AM and her guests, Dene Olding (violin) and Julian Smiles (cello), both members of the Goldner String Quartet, embark on Selby & Friends’ next live tour with a “round the world” program of significant piano trios by Ross Edwards, Granados and Dvořák. Llewellyn Hall, 7.30pm, May 14, book here or 1300 511 099.

RICHARD Tognetti will lead five of the Australian Chamber Orchestra musicians in Schubert’s Quintet, along with Beethoven’s “String Quintet in C Minor, Op.104”. Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, Saturday, May 15, book here.

THE National Capital Orchestra will be performing a concert titled “Fate”, featuring Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Mozart’s Magic Flute Overture, “The Blue Mountains” by Canberra composer, Sally Greenaway, and “Kol Nidrei” by Bruch, featuring young Canberra cellist James Monro as soloist. The Q, Queanbeyan, 3pm, Sunday, May 16. Book here or 6285 6290.

“RAPE & Other Acceptable Practices” is Daniel Widdowson’s three-person, minimalist play about rape, gaslighting, silencing victims and victimising perpetrators. The production premiered at the Art House Wyong and is directed by Central Coast theatre identity Sylvia Marie Keays. Canberra Dance Theatre, 1 Kingsley Street, Acton, 8pm, Saturday, May 15. Book here.

SCUNA, ANU Choral Society, will perform Faure’s Requiem and Rutter’s Gloria under the baton of Matthew Stuckings. Wesley Uniting Church, 7.30pm, Saturday, May 15. Book here.

FELICITY Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, best known as part of The Waifs, have made an album together, “The Song Club”, and are touring it nationally, playing the Harmonie German Club, Narrabundah, 7pm, Friday, May 14. Book here.