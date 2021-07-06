Artsday / The Q looks for local talent

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre is seeking expressions of interest from individuals and groups to be part of the 2022 “Q The Locals” project, a follow-up to this year’s youth Shakespeare initiative, “Q the Bard”. Successful applicants will be invited to present their work as part of next year’s subscription season, with $10,000 in cash and in-kind support of about $20,000. Expressions of interest close on August 16 here.

“THE Penelopiad” by Margaret Atwood, author of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, is a play written from the perspective of Penelope, the wife of wily Greek hero Odysseus and told through a cast of 13 women who play all parts. At Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre, July 7–17, bookings at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

BIZET’S “Carmen”, performed in French with English surtitles, is coming from Opera Australia to Canberra Theatre, July 8-10. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700. Woden Valley Youth Choir will also perform on July 8 and July 10 (matinee) and MFE Children’s Choir on July 9 and July 10 (evening).

VIOLINIST Mila Haydon and pianist Anthony Smith perform music by JS Bach, Mozart, Ravel, and Prokofiev at Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, July 7. Bookings essential here or 6232 7248.

ART in Miniature is holding its 21st exhibition of miniature paintings at Ginninderry Link, from July 7 to August 15, featuring about 20 local artists. The show will be officially opened by the director of the Gallery of Small things, Anne Masters, at The Link, 1 McClymont Way, Strathnairn, 2pm, July 10.

ASHLEY Cullen’s solo exhibition, “God’s Loose Tooth” explores the messy aspects of being human. Cullen combines scrawling linework with textured paint to speak of conditions of impulse and chaos. At Strathnairn Arts, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, 9am-4pm, Thursday-Sunday, until July 25.

CANBERRA busker Genie Roberts (Eugene Robertson) is one of the success stories to come out of the ACT government’s Homefront funding for Canberra artists last year. Now he is releasing his debut EP, “Lifeless Things”. The five songs explore themes of self-discovery and uncertainty. The EP will be release tomorrow, Wednesday, July 7, here.

Cancelled: Selby & Friends’ “Maverick” concert at Llewellyn Hall, July 8.