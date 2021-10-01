Artsday / Writers festival canned and Kirsty changes her name

CANBERRA theatre entrepreneur and agent Kirsty Budding has decided to change her name to that of her fiancé while waiting for a post-lockdown wedding, and she’ll now be “Kirsty Zane”. She never particularly liked having the same name as her brand, Budding Entertainment, which has now made theatre history after licensing MTI’s new musical revue, “All Together Now!” for Canberra. Watch this space.

CANBERRA Writers Festival has just announced that the ongoing lockdowns mean that the festival cannot proceed this year. Festival director Paul Donohoe and artistic director Jeanne Ryckmans say: “We are not deflated. Indeed, the outpouring of goodwill from our supporters and the community propels us on to planning the next Canberra Writers’ Festival in August 2022.”

THE Braddon Collective has welcomed the ACT government’s announcement that Summernats will proceed in January 2022, and will collaborate with the Government, Summernats organisers, residents and businesses to ensure it’s a successful and beneficial event for the local community. Summernats, they say, is a long-standing Canberra event which brings visitors and money in during an otherwise quiet post-New Year period and for many years now, Braddon has been the unofficial host of the Lonsdale Street cruise.

MEGALO Print has announced that applications are now open for “Carved”, its new collaboration with Thor’s Hammer. All its members are invited to submit expressions of interest to develop new works inspired by salvaged and recycled timbers, for exhibition in August next year and entries are also still open for the 2021 Megalo Members Show, “Transformation”, for which the the deadline is now extended to Monday, October 18 here.