Black hands represents indigenous deaths in custody

By
Nathan Schmidt
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Each hand represents one of the 474 Aboriginal deaths in custody, with many carrying the name of the person who has died. Photo: Nathan Schmidt.

BLACK hands placed outside the Aboriginal Tent Embassy this morning (April 15) represent the 474 indigenous people who have died in police custody in Australia over the past 30 years. 

The “Sea of Hands” installation, organised by advocacy group ANTaR ACT, marks the 30th anniversary of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody, which made 339 recommendations at the time.

It also raises awareness of the disproportionately high rate of Aboriginal incarceration in the capital, says spokesperson for the advocacy group’s local chapter, Rita Metzenrath.

She is calling on Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury to take more action to address the staggering increase in Aboriginal incarceration in the ACT, which has grown by 279 per cent between 2009 and 2019. 

“Reducing incarceration rates and improving indigenous health are key priorities for this nation,” says Rita.

“Early and unnecessary deaths of First Nations people – whether in custody or elsewhere – are all too frequent, and are a shame on our nation.”

Uncle Albert Hartnett… “We want the number [of deaths in custody] to stay at 474.” Photo: Nathan Schmidt.
Uncle Albert Hartnett, a Wangkumurra man from Northern Queensland, is currently staying at the embassy and was there this morning for the unveiling of the installation.

He says it serves as an ongoing reminder to the general public that Aboriginal communities across the country are still suffering.

“We want the number [of deaths in custody] to stay at 474,” he says.

“But unfortunately, in our communities, these numbers are ongoing.

“I’ve been here for 12 months now. When I first came here, there were around 430 [deaths in custody]. So in my time here we’ve had another 40 deaths.”

Five of those have been in just the last month.

Last month saw five indigenous deaths in custody

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Lockdown results in the ‘simple pleasures’
Next articleYorick image takes shape on the wall
Nathan Schmidt
Nathan Schmidt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply