Bonachela’s ‘Impermanence’ brings poignancy and hope

Here’s HELEN MUSA’s weekly “Arts in the City” column…

SYDNEY Dance Company’s full-length work “Impermanence”, is Rafael Bonachela’s newest creation. With a clear reference back to COVID-19 creating added poignancy, the company returns to the stage to find “energy, urgency, radiance and hope”. It’s danced to Bryce Dessner’s music composition of the same name, commissioned and performed by the Australian String Quartet. Canberra Theatre, June 4-5. Book here or 6275 2700.

SINCE the last Canberra Symphony Orchestra performances back in early April, artistic advisor Jessica Cottis has been renamed chief conductor and artistic director. The change came with no announcement, just a bit of editing in the program. But it’s high time. The Canberra-schooled conductor is one of our true stars. She now resumes a flourishing career in the UK, from where she’ll be planning the 2022 CSO season.

CRAFT ACT has announced a limited edition of the late Robert Foster’s “F!NK” jug to mark its own 50th anniversary. “I like to think that when there is something really significant to celebrate, it’s a F!NK jug moment… like a wedding, anniversary or special birthday with a zero involved,” says CEO Rachael Coghlan.

SOPRANO Michaella Edelstein, who wowed audiences recently as Cherubino in “The Marriage of Figaro” and seasoned pianist, Robert Schmidli, combine their musical talents with busy work schedules in the same department at the Canberra Hospital. They’ll be performing “Romanticism around the Globe” at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, June 2. Bookings essential here or 6232 7248.

IN ArtsACT’S latest newsletter, we read that the late Klaus Moje, founder of the ANU’s School of Art & Design glass workshop, has been recognised in the 2020 ACT Honour Walk. They might also have mentioned other inclusions like writer Lyall L Gillespie, who brought Canberra’s early history to life, and Ross Gengos, who ran the classical and jazz record shop Abels Music in Manuka, while serving on many arts boards.

FOUR Winds in Bermagui has suddenly announced an “innovative new leadership team”. Melissa King and Gabrielle Waters will be co-executive directors and cellist Matthew Hoy will be artistic director. Lindy Hume will remain as creative director of the Easter Festival and David Hewitt will continue as director of music-based program, “Create and Inspire”. Veteran music administer Gabrielle Waters will be responsible for the day-to-day operational management. No mention of what’s happened to the old team.