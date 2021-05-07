Brumbies prepare to defend their Super Rugby AU title in Brisbane

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT’S a feeling, a hype, a preparation, a match the ACT Brumbies have done over again, but no less thoughts are spent on the final before running onto the pitch, laying a tackle or throwing a pass and imagining holding up the silverware again.

Australia’s most successful brand in the professional era know what Super Rugby deciders are all about.

Four Australia conference flags, two Super Rugby championships and last year’s inaugural Super Rugby AU title are etched into history, ensuring a campaign-ending win once every three and a half years that dates back to the rugby’s enclave 1996 debut.

There’s also four runners-up in finals to top New Zealand teams, but 26 seasons into their existence the Brumbies must brace for a first grand-final loss to an Australian opposition.

Queensland was the rival that fell 28-23 in the 2020 Super Rugby AU finale in Canberra.

That match the hosts got out to a 15-0 lead, had its lead narrowed to 15-13, shot back out on another 15-point run for 28-13 before hanging on over the final 10 minutes.

But any sort of complacency has now been long forgotten.

The Reds have switched things around since to edge the Brumbies out by two points both times this year, including a masterful comeback performance at Canberra Stadium.

Saturday night’s encounter will be deep in enemy territory too, but coach Dan McKellar has taken that factor out of the minds of his Brumbies that arrived late in Brisbane ahead of the press conference on Friday (May 7) in an unintentional piece of psychological warfare.

“If you can’t get motivated for Saturday night, you’re in the wrong game,” McKellar said.

“We know Queensland are the favourites – and deservedly so.

“We’ve just got to get our game right, and go up there to enjoy what is a really special occasion.”