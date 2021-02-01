Commitment will tackle invasive plants, improve waterways

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government has committed $4.5 million in the 2020-21 Budget to tackle invasive plants, improve the health of local waterways and allow the hiring of Ngunnawal rangers.

The onset of La Nina and the corresponding increase in rain has made it easier for invasive species to thrive, presenting new challenges in keeping them at bay, says Land Management Minister Mick Gentleman.

Among the species making in-roads in the ACT is Coolatai Grass. It has since been spreading southward into the ACT from NSW and Mr Gentleman says a “major effort” is being made in response.

If unchecked, the government says it can pose a risk to biodiversity as it easily invades relatively undisturbed ecosystems such as national parks and nature reserves.

In addition, six permanent Ngunnawal rangers will also be hired to tend to parks and reserves.

The government previously appointed six casual who were hired as part of government’s COVID-19 economic recovery program.

They will be tasked with taking care of Country and will help manage weeds in nature reserve areas and repair tracks and walking trails. They will also educate the community on the conservation of nature and culture, says Mr Gentleman.

As for local waterways, Water Minister Shane Rattenbury says new wetlands will be built to improve the health of lakes, creeks and rivers.

Pollutant traps will be installed to clean and filter water as it flows into local lakes, protecting them from harmful pollutants.

The ACT government has not confirmed where these wetlands will be placed.