Bulky waste collection begins in Belconnen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

BELCONNEN residents can now register for a free bulky waste collection, while the rest of the ACT should have access to the service from July 1.

The expansion of bulky waste collection services to Belconnen follows the launch of services in Tuggeranong and Gungahlin in 2020.

“Belconnen residents who are keen to save a trip to the tip can now benefit from the free collection of bulky household items like old furniture, tools and unwanted electronic equipment,” City Services Minister Chris Steel said.

Many of the unwanted items then go to charities such as GIVIT, The Salvation Army and Vinnies, according to Mr Steel, who says the service has a focus on recycling items.

“This is another way we can all contribute to creating a circular economy where things are recycled and re-used, not simply thrown into landfill,” he said.

Each household is entitled to receive one free collection per year of up to two cubic metres for a range of items such as furniture, household appliances, white goods and electrical equipment.

Book via act.gov.au/bulkywaste