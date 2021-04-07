Bulky waste collection begins in Belconnen

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

BELCONNEN residents can now register for a free bulky waste collection, while the rest of the ACT should have access to the service from July 1. 

The expansion of bulky waste collection services to Belconnen follows the launch of services in Tuggeranong and Gungahlin in 2020.

“Belconnen residents who are keen to save a trip to the tip can now benefit from the free collection of bulky household items like old furniture, tools and unwanted electronic equipment,” City Services Minister Chris Steel said.

Many of the unwanted items then go to charities such as GIVIT, The Salvation Army and Vinnies, according to Mr Steel, who says the service has a focus on recycling items.

“This is another way we can all contribute to creating a circular economy where things are recycled and re-used, not simply thrown into landfill,” he said.

Each household is entitled to receive one free collection per year of up to two cubic metres for a range of items such as furniture, household appliances, white goods and electrical equipment.

Book via act.gov.au/bulkywaste

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleThe importance of wills and why they matter
Next articleCanberra leads the nation in heart health
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply