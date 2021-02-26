Burst water main closes street in Ainslie

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A BURST water main has forced city services to shut a street in Ainslie while repairs are made this afternoon (February 26).

Wakefield Avenue, between Northbourne Avenue and Dooring Street, is closed east bound towards Dooring Street, and will remain closed for several hours due to the size and the location of the main, according to Icon Water.

Police are on scene managing traffic and the community is asked to avoid the area.

An Icon Water spokesman said they expect an interruption to the supply for about six hours.

“It’s also likely that the burst main and subsequent changes in water flow may lead to temporary discoloured water throughout north Canberra,” he said.

“This is due to natural sediment in the pipes being stirred and this should clear with normal use within 24 hours of the works being completed.

“We don’t recommend that you drink water that appears, tastes or smells objectionable. It’s also better not to use household appliances, such as your dishwasher or washing machine, due to possible staining or discolouration of clothes. However, if your water appears clear you can continue on with your normal water use.”