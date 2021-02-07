Cavalry sets up rival showdown in wildcard playoff

CANBERRA Cavalry will host their sudden-death playoff against arch-rival Sydney Blue Sox tomorrow (February 9) night after overcoming multiple challenges on the weekend.

A 4-0 win against Brisbane Bandits on Sunday secured the Australian Baseball League wild card game at Narrabundah Ballpark.

The fourth-placed side only clinched the final’s berth 24 hours earlier in a thrilling 12-11 victory over the Bandits that went down to a home-run tiebreaker in the 11th inning after the Cavalry trailed 7-3 midway through the clash.

The must-win clash on Tuesday against the Blue Sox is set to have Canberra advance into the double-chance playoff game at Melbourne against the top-ranked Aces on Thursday.

The final regular-season standings amid an abbreviated 2020-21 season have proved tricky due to coronavirus interruptions.

A number of fixtures have been cancelled throughout the competition, resulting in no one team playing the same amount of games.

The Cavalry finished the season with a 10-14 record and a .417 winning percentage.

In comparison, the Blue Sox qualified for the wild card game at Canberra with a 5-8 record and a .385 percentage ahead of the Bandits with a 8-17 and .320 season finish.

The first pitch for the Cavalry and Blue Sox will commence from 7pm on Tuesday.

Andrew Mathieson

