Canberra digs deep for troubled charities

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE second ever “Hands up 4 CBR” giving day smashed its previous record in donations, raising $640,000 for local charities in Canberra putting it well up from the $130,000 raised last year.

The event saw 55 local charities and community organisations involved, and over 48 hours, Canberrans could donate to charities of their choice through the website of the organising group, Hands Across Canberra.

This year, about 4000 donations were received, meaning the $500,000 target had already been surpassed by 5pm on the first day.

CEO of Hands Across Canberra Peter Gordon said he could not be happier with the success of the event.

“I was deeply encouraged to see all aspects of the community eager to be involved – from big corporates, small businesses and even the charities who were extremely motivated to keep on going and raise as much as they could in the limited timeframe,” said Peter.

“I would like to thank everyone who got behind the campaign, in particular those who made the matched funding possible. Without the generosity of many local businesses and the Chief Minister’s Charitable Fund, these results would not be achievable.”

One large donation of $75,000 was given on behalf of the Chappell Foundation to Raw Potential Canberra, an organisation that empowers disadvantaged youth by providing support and opportunities for a brighter future.

Another donation from Zango, worth $10,000, was given to the Leukemia Foundation’s “World’s Greatest Shave” which saw Peter Gordon shave his head at the event.

“We know how generous Canberrans are, as they give hundreds each year to many worthwhile causes both nationally and internationally,” said Peter.

“We hope to have Canberra Giving Day become an annual tradition of giving, where workplaces, schools and individuals want to [work] collectively for the greater good of our community.”