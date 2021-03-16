Canberra MP speaks out against action inside Labor Party

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CANBERRA MP has encouraged past and current Labor female staffers to report accounts of sexual abuse against federal parliamentary members.

Member for Fenner Andrew Leigh has made no apologies over urging women to dob in men of his own party amid national headlines of four alleged sexual assault incidents against a one-time Liberal staffer and accusations of rape against Attorney-General Christian Porter.

The call out comes after Liberal senator Sarah Henderson recently referred an accusation of rape to police against an unnamed Labor member of federal parliament.

The sitting Victorian member from Geelong sent an email to federal police on February 28 of information from a woman giving details of the rape allegation.

It is understood the women is not a former political staffer in Canberra.

“I urge any women, who wish to come forward, to report this behaviour under Labor’s national code of conduct,” Mr Leigh said in a brief social media statement.

“We are the party of equality and should never tolerate this appalling behaviour.”

The term sexual harassment/harass appears 11 times in the four-page document of the ALP national code of conduct.

The mentions in the code of conduct includes references that “Labor recognises that sexual harassment is a form of gendered violence” and that it is “imperative to take positive action to prevent sexual harassment”.

Another former Labor staffer detailed for News Corp on Sunday (March 14) that the party should be “held to account for their actions” under the leadership of Julia Gillard.

Anna Jabour has told her own story of harassment, abuse and a toxic culture in Canberra, adding there are some Labor decision-makers that were “some of the worst offenders”.