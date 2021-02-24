Raiders star apologetic for drunken conviction

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Corey Horsburgh outside court.

A DAWDLING Corey Horsburgh was stopped in his tracks like most rival defenders have struggled to do to the bullocking prop.

Standing outside of the ACT Magistrates Court, the Canberra Raiders NRL player delivered a contrite apology after being convicted, fined and disqualified from driving in one fell swoop of the sound of a gavel.

It was revealed inside the courtroom that Horsburgh consumed at least 10 alcoholic drinks that included possibly seven vodkas before getting behind the wheel on January 3.

The 23-year-old was pulled over by police and charged with low-range drink driving after blowing a reading of 0.06 before the matter was later passed onto the NRL Integrity Unit.

There was a sense of relief for one of two Raiders, who was caught drink-driving, after club teammate Corey Harawira-Naera will front the same court on a similar charge next month.

“What I did was wrong,” Horsburgh said on Tuesday (February 23).

“I am just disappointed I let the club down and my family. It was not the right decision.

“I’m glad it’s all done and I am just looking forward to play some football.”

The firebrand, who has regularly visited a psychologist to assist with ongoing anger issues, stepped away sharply just as a reporter asked a now silent Horsburgh about whether he was “happy with the outcome?”

The magistrate had suspended the driver’s licence of the Queenslander from Caboolture for three months and issued a $500 fine.

But the promising talent, entering his third NRL season, knows his ordeal is hardly over.

Further fines from both the Raiders and the NRL still await before the forward teammates nicknamed Horsepower can add to his 28 career games.

 

