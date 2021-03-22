Canberra’s dams hit 100 per cent capacity

The enlarged Cotter Dam. Photo: Icon Water.

FOR the second time since 2013, Canberra’s dams have today (March 22) reached 100 per cent capacity.

Increased rainfall paired with the La Nina event has meant that all four of the ACT’s dams are now their maximum storage of 277.83GL. This is in significant contrast to February 2020, which saw water levels fall below 45 per cent.

“We’ve been pleased to see a considerable increase in rainfall over the last 12 months, compared to recent years, and this has meant Canberra’s water storages are in a much healthier place than this time last year,” said Icon Water managing director Ray Hezkial.

“While it may not seem the case at present, Australia is the second driest continent on Earth, and we cannot rule out significant drought again in our future.

“We really want to encourage Canberrans to continue to maintain their water wise habits and follow the permanent water conservation measures which remain in place permanently in the ACT.”

