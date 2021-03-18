Cancer elimination: Fears indigenous women will be left behind

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AUSTRALIA might become one of the first countries to eliminate cervical cancer, but without urgent action, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women will miss out, according to a new ANU study.

Cancer Council New South Wales researcher Dr Megan Smith co-authored the study and says researchers found that there are significant inequities between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal women.

“Aboriginal and Torres Islander women experience cervical cancer at the same rates as developing regions of the world, despite having access to the vaccination programs and screening programs,” says Dr Smith.

Currently, she says, only about a third of Aboriginal and Torres Islander women are participating in cervical screening, which locates HPV, a common sexually transmitted infection that is responsible for almost all cases of cervical cancer and 90 per cent of anal cancers and genital warts.

The screening, previously known as a Pap smear, was traditionally conducted by a GP, but can now be done via self-collection through the government’s National Cervical Screening Program.

“We know how to screen for HPV and we have the tools. Now it is about working out what is the best implementation that works for all peoples in Australia,” says Dr Smith.

“Self-collection could help address several barriers for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander populations.

“It’s really quick, really simple, and the science is excellent. There is a strong element of empowerment and control via self-collection.”

Researchers found several ways to overcome barriers to screening, which include openly talking about screening, building trusting relationships with health professionals and overcoming logistical barriers and privacy concerns.

“To achieve equitable health outcomes for indigenous peoples, strategies need to centre on indigenous leadership, knowledge, and solutions with ongoing community engagement,” says ANU Assoc Prof Lisa Whop, who co-lead the study with Dr Smith.

“We need a culture shift of not accepting status quo of inequity. We need to urgently remove these inequities and eliminate cervical cancer in Indigenous women,” Ms Whop says.

Ms Whop, who is a Torres Strait Islander woman, says its currently likely Australia will meet the World Health Organization’s targets to reach elimination in every country by 2030, but not for indigenous women.

The strategy calls for 90 per cent of girls to be vaccinated against HPV, 70 per cent of women to be screened at least twice in their lifetime with an HPV test, and 90 per cent of women to have access to treatment.

Researchers say cervical cancer incidence must be reduced by around 70 per cent in indigenous women in Australia but that’s still a long way off.

“Elimination is not on track for Indigenous women across the globe,” Ms Whop says.

“Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the US must urgently address their systemic failure to care and provide health for indigenous women.

“To get to the WHO elimination targets we need primary prevention through vaccines, secondary prevention through screening, and adequate treatment.

“Cervical cancer can be eliminated if we vaccinate, screen and treat but we are just not adequately doing those three things for indigenous populations.”