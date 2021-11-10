Cars used to smash shop doors in dual burglaries

A SUPERMARKET in Melba and a bottle shop in Curtin were badly damaged by vehicles early this morning (November 10) in two separate aggravated burglaries.

About 5am this morning a Silver Kia Sportage was used to gain access to the rear doors of the supermarket at Melba shops.

Two people were seen entering the shop however police do not believe anything was taken.

Significant damage was caused to the rear door of the premises.

The second incident occurred at about 5.15am at the Curtin shops where a person attempted to gain access to a bottle shop.

An axe was initially used to smash the door then a vehicle was used to attempt to remove the door frame causing extensive damage, however, the perpetrators did not gain access.

Police do not believe these incidents are linked and are asking for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity at the Melba or Curtin shops overnight or early this morning to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.