Childcare centre and the ABS join the latest exposure sites

A CHILDCARE centre in Fyshwick and the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) have been added to the covid exposure site list in the past 24 hours.

The new close contact sites include:

Artemis Early Learning Centre, 11 Cessnock Street, Fyshwick, 8.20am to 4.50pm, October 7.

Artemis Early Learning Centre, 11 Cessnock Street, Fyshwick, 8.20am to 4.50pm, October 6.

Anyone who has been at these locations during the times listed are considered close contacts and are required to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine, get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health and remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if they get a negative test result.

The new causal contact sites include:

Friendly Grocer Hughes, 16 Hughes Place, Hughes, 11am to 1.30pm, October 7.

Friendly Grocer Hughes, 16 Hughes Place, Hughes, from 3pm to 4pm, October 7.

ALDI Conder, 9 Sidney Nolan Street, Conder, from 6.45pm to 8pm, October 7.

Australian Bureau of Statistics (floor 1 only), 40 Cameron Avenue, Belconnen, 7.30am to 4pm, October 6.

Chatterbox Espresso Bar, 40 Cameron Avenue, Belconnen, 12pm to 12.45pm, October 6.

Friendly Grocer Hughes, 16 Hughes Place, Hughes, 12.15pm to 4.30pm, October 6.

Friendly Grocer Narrabundah, 6 Iluka Street, Narrabundah, 10.30am to 12.30pm, October 6.

Australian Bureau of Statistics (floor 1 only), 40 Cameron Avenue, Belconnen, 7.30am to 4pm, October 5.

Friendly Grocer Hughes, 16 Hughes Place, Hughes, 9.30am to 3.30pm, October 5.

Friendly Grocer Narrabundah, 6 Iluka Street, Narrabundah, 9am to 11.30am, October 4.

Woolworths Charnwood, 25-30 Charnwood Place, Charnwood, 9pm to 10pm, October 3.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health

says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual

contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.