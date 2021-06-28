Choir shows off its strength and brilliance

Veronica Milroy and AJ America. Photo: Rob Kennedy.

Music / “Viva Vivaldi!”, Canberra Community Chorale, Cook Community Hall, June 28. Reviewed by ROB KENNEDY.

CANBERRA Community Chorale under the direction of Dan Walker celebrated the music of Vivaldi with soloists Veronica Milroy and AJ America, and organist Peter Young at the Cook Community Hall, June 28.

In a celebration of the music of Vivaldi, the Canberra Community Chorale, which is a large choir of local singers, certainly generated a volume of sound. Their number outweighing the small ensemble of instrumentalists by far.

To begin this concert Vivaldi’s glorious “Magnificat” (RV 610). This is a strong work of great depth with many poignant moments that the choir handled well. Their combined voices created wonderfully balanced music.

Canberra Community Chorale performance. Photo: Rob Kennedy.

Together, the soloists soprano Veronica Milroy and mezzo-soprano AJ America make quite a vocal team. They have performed many times in the Luminescence Chamber Singers and for varying concerts and festivals in Australia. Their voices compliment each other, and as individuals, they stand out.

The choir is a bit lopsided when it comes to female and male voices. The women outnumber the men two to one, which puts the balance of registers out. That said, it’s still a quality group that can create a soaring sound. The Chorale is clearly well-trained and disciplined and they looked so good in the matching black and purple.

Dan Walker. Photo: Rob Kennedy.

Vivaldi’s “Gloria” (RV 589) is another strong work. The choir got to show off its strength and brilliance in this piece. Peter Young on organ was heard clearly and helped fill in the bass and carry the melody line. The small ensemble was quite accomplished too. The oboist added so much colour to the pieces.

Milroy’s and America’s duet in the “Gloria”, added a distinctive touch. When singing together, their voices are clearly distinguishable and complimentary. Milroy’s solo soon after the duet with that delicate oboe and mellow organ and cello made this slow section quite a highlight. This was Baroque music to die for.

America’s solo in another slow section had many subtle and sad moments. The choir bouncing off her part created an effective and poignant call and response resonance.

When the choir and all the musicians came together and directed with great acumen by Dan Walker, this final section capped off an excellent concert of local talent in a sold-out performance. They sing and play together so well that every concert they perform should always be sold out.

