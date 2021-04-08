Cinemas, performance venues to return to full capacity

CINEMAS, movie theatres and large indoor performance venues will be allowed to return to full capacity for seated events from Wednesday, April 14. 

Subject to having a covid safety plan endorsed by ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman, the changes will begin at 9am.

The new measures will allow cinemas, movie theatres and large indoor performance venues with forward-facing and tiered seating to sell seated tickets at 100 per cent capacity.

If venues can have more than one performance at the venue at the same time, the covid safety plan must ensure that start, finish and interval times for these performances are staggered and there is appropriate cleaning, particularly of shared lobby and bathroom spaces, according to ACT Health.   

The covid safe event protocol will also be updated to provide advice to live music performance venues on how to safely host live music events, and to seek an exemption for larger audiences.

More information here.  

