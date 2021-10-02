Close contact alert for northside child care centre

THE Sage Education and Childcare centre at Wales Street, Belconnen, has been identified as a close exposure location in the latest update to ACT Health’s exposure sites as at 5pm last night (October 1).

The exposure times are September 29, 8.25am-4.30pm and the following day, September 30, 8am-1.30pm.

Anyone who has been to this close contact exposure location at the dates and times listed, is a close contact. They must:

complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form

immediately quarantine

get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health

remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if there’s a negative test result.

The other newcomers to the list are casual contacts:

A Bite to Eat Cafe , 8 Chifley Place, Chifley, 29 September, 5.10pm-8pm.

Scott’s Crossing construction site, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, Civic, 29 September, 6.45am -4.30pm.

Woolworths Metro, Springvale Drive, Hawker , 28 September, 10.50am-11.45am.

Scott’s Crossing construction site , Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, Civic, 28 September, 6.45am -9.30am.

Woolworths , 15 Mawson Place, Mawson, 28 September, 3.40pm-4.30pm.

Clinic 88, 1/12 Furzer Street Phillip, 27 September, 2pm-3.30pm.

McDonald’s , 84 Hardwick Crescent, Holt, 27 September, 9pm-11.59pm.

Scott’s Crossing , construction site, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street, Civic, 27 September, 6.45am-4.30pm.

YourGP@Denman , 1 Felstead Vista, Denman Prospect, 24 September, 12.35pm-1.35pm.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.