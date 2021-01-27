Commonwealth Bridge to get a $137 million upgrade

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S iconic Commonwealth Avenue Bridge will receive $137 million worth of upgrades following a funding commitment from the federal government.

Deputy prime minister Michael McCormack made the announcement this morning, saying: “This investment ensures this important piece of infrastructure can continue to function safely for the next 50 years and beyond.”

The upgrade, which will be delivered by the National Capital Authority, will strengthen the bridge to prevent structural damage, widen the pedestrian pathways and replace the vehicle safety barriers to improve road safety.

“This investment will also back Canberra’s construction workforce and economy at a critical time, with the bridge upgrade expected to create more than 700 jobs,” Mr McCormack said.

“We are particularly pleased the majority of construction materials to be used for the project, such as the steel and concrete, are manufactured in Australia.”

Following the announcement, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has “warmly” welcomed news of the upgrade, saying it will ensure that the bridge continues to operate as a critical piece of our city’s transport infrastructure for decades to come.