Community asked to shape Queanbeyan’s future

Belinda Strahorn
WHAT will Queanbeyan look like in 2042?

That’s what Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) wants to know, and it needs the community’s help to find out.

QPRC will hold a series of community consultation meetings throughout July to help form its “Towards 2042 Community Strategic Plan”.

Queanbeyan’s CBD revitalisation, currently in progress, and the completed $86 million Ellerton Drive extension project are some of the projects council has undertaken as a result of community feedback.

Mayor Tim Overall said collaborating with the community is “critical” and will help council form its priorities for the next 20 years.

“Towards 2042 asks us to consider what we love about where we live, what we’d like our future to look like, and how we will get there,” Mayor Overall said.

“This is a great opportunity to share your ideas and influence our future.”

The community can have their say via phone surveys, drop-in sessions or an online survey. Local schools are also encouraged to voice their ideas.

A drop-in session will be held in at the Riverside Plaza, in Queanbeyan, on July 1, from 4-7pm.

Belinda Strahorn
