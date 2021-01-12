Cops seize gun from sleeping man 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE broke into a vehicle in Belconnen early yesterday (January 11) morning after finding a man asleep inside with an unsecured rifle.

Officers were alerted to the vehicle at Moulden Court, just before 5am, when they found a man asleep in the driver’s seat, with the engine running.

Police woke the man, searched his car and also found a shotgun, two firearms and ammunition.

The man, who is currently on a good behaviour bond, was arrested and faces charges such as unauthorised possession of a firearm and ammunition, unlicensed driving and failure to comply with storage requirements.

He faces court later this week.