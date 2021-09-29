Council joins crackdown on sale of dangerous cactus

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) has joined a state-wide campaign cracking down on the prohibited sale of Prickly pear cacti, a plant that’s known to cause injury, blind and even kill native animals and pets.

NSW Crime Stoppers, local councils, Local Land Services and the NSW Department of Primary Industries have joined forces for the campaign and are calling for anyone who sees the plants for sale to report it.

Those caught selling the cacti can be hit with a $1000 on-the-spot fine, with penalties for businesses going as high as $220,000.

The cacti’s barbed bristles and sharp spines detach easily and can cause injury in humans, but are much more harmful to native animals, pets, working dogs and livestock who can be injured, blinded and even killed by the plants.

Easy to propagate from cuttings, cacti are popular plants in household gardens, both indoors and outdoors, but the rapid growth can cause widespread devastation in the natural environment.

“Prickly pears that are dumped in backyards or reserves can spread easily and rapidly,” said QPRC’s natural landscapes program coordinator Simon Holloway.

“Seed is also spread by birds that eat the fruit of plants growing in garden beds and pots.

“Spring usually brings an increase in plant sales, so we’re appealing to the public to be on the lookout for these cacti in markets and online.”

More information on the different types of prickly pear cacti can be found here and QPRC’s weeds officer can be contacted on 1300 735025. People can report the sale of prickly pear to NSW Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or online.