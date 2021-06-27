Covid / ACT cops order 50 hotel guests back to Sydney

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT police have ordered more than 50 people to return to their homes in Sydney after discovering many guests in a Braddon hotel were in breach of ACT public health directions last night (June 25).

At about 9pm, police went to the hotel after receiving a report that a family were staying at the hotel in contravention of directions.

After confirming the family had been in Greater Sydney since June 21 and had no exemption to be in the ACT, police ordered them to leave the ACT and escorted the group of Police spoke with the group of four adults and two children to the NSW border.

Staff then informed police that 50 other guests, who usually lived in the Greater Sydney area, were staying at the hotel. All those guests were told to be out of town by this morning.

Non-ACT residents who have recently been to Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong require an exemption in place to legally enter the ACT and can face penalties of up to $8000 if they are caught in the ACT without one.

To report non-compliance, contact the COVID-19 Helpline on 6207 7244 (8am-8pm, seven days a week).