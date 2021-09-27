Covid: Nineteen cases, eight in hospital, one death

THE ACT has recorded 19 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The new cases were announced as the ACT records it first death related to the latest covid outbreak in the territory.

A man in his nineties, who was receiving end of life care at the Calvary Haydon Aged Care facility, died yesterday (September 26).

It brings the total number of covid-related deaths in the ACT, since the beginning of the pandemic, to four.

Seven of the cases reported today were in quarantine during their entire infectious period. At least eight spent part of their infectious period in the community and four cases remain under investigation.

Seventeen of the cases are linked to already-known cases and exposure sites, while the rest remain under investigation.

There are currently eight people in hospital with covid, three of which are in intensive care. All three patients in ICU require ventilation.

At the daily press conference today (September 27), ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said testing was very high yesterday with 3866 tests conducted.

On the vaccination front, he said the ACT’s vaccination rollout is continuing at a great pace.

Almost 87 per cent of the population aged 12 and up have received their first dose and 59.3 per cent of Canberrans aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated, he said.