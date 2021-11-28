Covid update / Seven for Canberra, zip for Queanbeyan

THERE are seven people in hospital with COVID-19, including five in intensive care of which four are on ventilators, ACT Health reports today (November 28).

There were also seven new covid cases recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, giving the territory 162 active cases.

The total number of cases since the August 12 outbreak began are at 1993.

Meanwhile, Queanbeyan was unaffected in the latest figures released by the Southern NSW Local Health District with four new COVID-19 cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

All four cases are in Cooma and are linked to known cases.