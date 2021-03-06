David’s been missing since Thursday

Share Canberra's trusted news:

DAVID Richie, 63, is missing and was last seen in Tuggeranong around 11.45am on Thursday, March 4.

Described as caucasian appearance, about 168cm (5’5”) tall, with white hair and medium build, David has been known to drive a white Holden Commodore with ACT registration YEH76T.

Police and David’s family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information should call 131444.