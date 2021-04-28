Day celebrates and honours all that mums do

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FALLING on the second Sunday of May, Mother’s Day celebrates and honours mums, motherhood and the influence of mothers in society.

Starting in 1908 by Anna Jarvis in West Virginia, this year the day will be held on May 9.

Anna campaigned for the day following the death of her mum, a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the American Civil War and created Mother’s Day work clubs to address public health issues.

The day continues to be celebrated every year, and to honour mums and mother figures in the region, “CityNews” speaks with businesses who are passionate about recognising all that mums do.

Traditional Indian food with a modern twist

THIS Mother’s Day, Blu Ginger Indian Restaurant is serving a taste of modern India, with classic and contemporary dishes from across the Indian subcontinent, says owner Reddy Manne.

Centrally located in Civic, Reddy says customers can always expect a “big experience” with the restaurant’s high ceiling and “cozy and warm” interior.

He says the menu covers all points of the compass and is a reflection of modern cosmopolitan India, drawing from its many culinary regions.

Why not try the railway canteen curry, a tender goat-on-the-bone from the north, or maybe chettinad, a dish from south India, famous among the Indian business community, made with lamb, chicken or meat, and cooked in hot, pungent and freshly ground masala, he says.

All their dishes are made from the freshest locally-sourced produce,

according to Reddy, who says they’re combined with authentic spices imported directly from India, to offer classic, traditional recipes with a modern twist, creating a unique and memorable dining experience.

Blu Ginger Indian Restaurant, 5 Genge Street, Civic. Bookings to 6247 2228

or visit bluginger.com.au

Teahouse offers a relaxing treat

THIS Mother’s Day, the family-run business, Adore Tea, is offering a unique high tea, which includes their fruity “Mum’s Treat” blend, says Habiba Palekar.

Habiba, who organises the marketing, describes the high tea as a special treat for mums, and says bookings are essential.

Her parents, Aman and Nasreen took over the business in 2016, and now she says they stock more than 200 teas in 11 different categories such as chai teas and flavoured green teas, as well as a selection of more than 30 of their own unique, in-store blends.

One of their popular in-store blends includes “Watermelon Mojito”, which is a mix of lemon grass, peppermint, hibiscus, dried fruit and rose petals.

For fans of black tea, there is the “Platinum Black”, which blends five high-grade teas from around the world and took home the silver medal at the “Golden Leaf Awards” in 2019.

“The whole experience of drinking tea, when you pair it with something really nice like fancy tea or teaware, will really help [mums] relax and unwind,” says Habiba.

The Nicholls teahouse also stocks a range of fine teaware such as cups, pots and warmers, all of which would also make a great gift, she says.

Adore Tea, Federation Square, shop 6, 18 O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 6156 9309, email warehouse@adoretea.com.au or visit adoretea.com.au

Aviary starts an online booking system

PARROTS, finches, doves and quail are among the birds mums might interact with this Mother’s Day at the Canberra Walk-in Aviary, says owner and manager Mick Logan.

And now with a new online booking system through the website, Mick says it’s easier than ever to get up close and personal with a range of friendly, free-flying birds, even during busy periods like Mother’s Day.

“While not all birds will interact with you, visitors get the chance to observe, up close, species of birds that otherwise would be hard to see in the wild,” says Mick.

“We provide a small plate of food and a tub of mealworms and you can wander around and feed the birds.”

The aviary is a 1000sqm planted walk-in enclosure that has more than 500 birds from about 65 different species from Australia and the world, Mick says.

“Providing the weather is fine you can have a great time feeding the birds, taking photos or just observing our feathered friends,” Mick says.

Mick has also partnered up with three Gold Creek Village attractions to offer a four-in-one ticket, to be unveiled next month, he says.

There are also cafes, gift shops and a garden centre, so it’s a great place for a day out after visiting the aviary, Mick says.

Numbers are still limited for social distancing reasons, but the aviary is open every day, with winter trading hours of 10am-4pm (last admission is 3.30pm).

Canberra Walk-in Aviary, unit 13, Federation Square, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 6230 2044 or visit canberrawalkinaviary.com.au

Players put a modern spin on a classic

GRAB mum a ticket to the Queanbeyan Players’ newest production, where the cast and crew are putting a modern twist on the hit broadway musical, “Kiss me, Kate”, says director Michael Moore.

“Kiss me, Kate” is a play within a play, depicting a theatre company’s stunted attempts to put on William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew”, and Michael says this comedic battle of the sexes has been incredibly rewarding to put together.

“It was originally written in the ‘40s but it deserves to be interpreted in today’s times so we’ve decided to set it in 2021,” he says.

“We’ve worked very hard as a cast and crew to keep the main storyline and message, whilst modifying some of the older and more outdated elements so modern audiences can look at it in a new way.”

Michael believes when a show as good as “Kiss me, Kate” is being put on, it naturally attracts very talented people.

“The key to putting on any show is casting,” he says.

“We’ve got actors well known on the Canberra theatre scene and some amazing emerging actors. As a director I’m absolutely delighted to get to work with such talent.”

“Kiss me, Kate”, at The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, June 18-27. Information and tickets at theq.net.au

Pamper packs made to spoil mum

SOUTH Pacific Hemp, a Fyshwick-based store that brings together a unique collection of quality, Australian-made hemp products, has a range of Mother’s Day pamper packs to spoil mum, says co-owner Brett Walker.

“These include hemp hand and cleaning creams, body wash, massage oils, bath salts and many other luxurious products,” he says.

Brett, alongside business partner Darren Steinhardt, recently opened South Pacific Hemp and says the store supports Australian small businesses and producers who work with hemp, an eco-friendly, sustainable material that can be used in a myriad of products, from beautifully soft fabrics to therapeutic balms and beauty products, food and even pet treats.

Brett also highlights the benefits of using hemp in daily health routines.

“Hemp seeds are one of the few plant-based foods that provide a complete source of protein, meaning that they provide all nine of the essential amino acids required by the body to build proteins,” he says.

“Hemp seeds and hemp seed oil also deliver omega 3 and omega 6 in the perfect 3:1 ratio and provide a rich source of vitamin E, magnesium, potassium and iron.

“With a large selection of hemp seed oils, hemp foods and protein, therapeutic balms and skin creams – even hemp pet treats and supplements – we’ve got you and your family’s health covered.”

South Pacific Hemp, 84 Wollongong Street, ​Fyshwick. Call 0431 318898, email

southpacifichemp@gmail.com or visit southpacifichemp.com.au

Pub food comes with a treat for mum

MUMS will be treated to a free glass of sparkling wine in the stylish but approachable dining setting at Campbell’s local pub, The Pedlar, on Mother’s Day, says owner Simon Hammond.

Since first opening five years ago, Simon says The Pedlar has transformed from a cafe and bistro into a true, local pub that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Located on Constitution Avenue, Simon says they recently launched a redesigned menu that is sure to be a treat with mums, no matter what meal of the day they come in for.

Some highlights, he says, are the roasted fennel and burrata salad with heirloom carrots, dried chilli and a hazelnut vinaigrette, or the seafood caldereta, a Spanish hotpot with clams, prawns, squid and chilli in tomato sugo, served with a warm baguette.

Or there is always the burgers, fish and chips and other classic pub fare.

Simon recommends people book in advance for Mother’s Day, either on their website or their Facebook page.

The Pedlar, 65 Constitution Avenue, Campbell. Call 5100 5929, email contact@thepedlar.com.au or visit thepedlar.com.au