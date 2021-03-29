Drug driver caught with meth in Moncrieff

AN unlicensed drug driver was caught with about $31,000 worth of a substance believed to be methamphetamine (ice) yesterday (March 29). 

Police stopped the man, a 32-year-old from Rivett, when they noticed him driving without a seatbelt on in Moncrieff.

He was found to be in possession of about 41 grams of a substance, believed to be methamphetamine (ice).

A police search of the vehicle revealed a satchel containing a large amount of cash and a test on the driver returned a positive result for drugs.

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime, unlicensed driving, and drug driving.

Information regarding drug dealers can be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

