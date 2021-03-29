Drug driver caught with meth in Moncrieff

AN unlicensed drug driver was caught with about $31,000 worth of a substance believed to be methamphetamine (ice) yesterday (March 29).
Police stopped the man, a 32-year-old from Rivett, when they noticed him driving without a seatbelt on in Moncrieff.
He was found to be in possession of about 41 grams of a substance, believed to be methamphetamine (ice).
A police search of the vehicle revealed a satchel containing a large amount of cash and a test on the driver returned a positive result for drugs.
The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis, possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime, unlicensed driving, and drug driving.