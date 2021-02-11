Enlighten Festival returns in a covid safe way

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

 

Enlighten Festival illuminations… from February 26 to March 14.

CANBERRA will light up from February 26 to March 14 with the return of “Enlighten Festival” – but it will look a little different. 

To make it covid safe, registrations will be required for many of the activities but guests won’t have to register for general viewing of the illuminations and projections.

Visitors will be encouraged to use the “Check In CBR” mobile app, though. 

Now in its 11th year, the festival will see the return of popular events including the “Canberra Balloon Spectacular”, The “Lights! Canberra! Action!” short film festival, “Symphony in the Park” and Canberra Day.

Iconic buildings around Canberra will also come alive after dark, with the enlighten illuminations on the National Portrait Gallery, National Library of Australia, National Gallery of Australia, Australian Parliament House, Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, and Questacon.

Further exclusive after dark events will also be held at the capital’s major attractions, with more information to come throughout the month.

To register visit enlightencanberra.com

CityNews
CityNews

