Expert tips on how to make a home truly ‘yours’

HOME is where the heart is (as the famous saying goes), so it makes sense to turn that space into something that the homeowner or renter loves being in.

Whether it’s renovating a home to get the best out of a sale, adding some designer furniture, working on the garden, bathroom, or kitchen, “CityNews” speaks to some of Canberra’s most passionate home improvement experts on how to make a place truly “yours”.

Designer furniture at a fraction of the cost

EX-GOVERNMENT Furniture makes dreams of decorating the home or office a reality, all at an affordable price, says owner James Fullerton.

“We offer a wide range of quality and designer second hand products, meaning that customers get the top Australian and global brands without breaking the bank,” James says.

Whether it’s items such as a bookshelf, chair, lounge or workstation, James says Ex-Government Furniture’s weekly shipments of vintage to modern furniture always has something interesting coming through the door.

“There’s a lot of people working from home in these times, and so we’ve also seen many wanting to bring the office to the home,” says James.

“We have stylish and comfortable chairs which achieve that perfectly, giving you a better and more comfortable experience while you work or relax.”

Customers can also feel good about their purchase, too, with an environmental benefit from buying second-hand and reducing waste, he says.

“We charge fair prices and are often able to source the best, no-nonsense, quality furniture available, always with an eye for good quality,” says James.

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Now’s the perfect time to plant natives

WITH autumn just around the corner, now is the perfect time to pick up some beautiful new native plants, says Cool Country Natives’ owner Karen Brien.

“Most people might think spring is the best time to plant but in Canberra autumn actually makes things a lot easier,” she says.

“This is because our spring is normally short and following it gets very hot. Autumn, however, being cool and damp, means they need much less watering and we see a lot more successful growth.”

Open since 2015, Karen says Cool Country Natives offers the largest range of native plants in the Canberra region, and they have an expert team that can give advice and guidance for implementing beautiful greenery into any home environment.

“Soon conditions are going to be perfect for smaller species like eucalyptus or wattles,” says Karen.

Cool Country Natives will also be hosting a few market days in the coming months, where Karen says visitors can talk to the staff as well as other plant enthusiasts while they search for the perfect plant for their home.

“All are welcome,” she says.

Cool Country Natives, 5A Beltana Road, Pialligo. Call 6257 6666 or 0402 307275, email retail@coolcountrynatives.com.au or visit coolcountrynatives.com.au

Dynamic duo make selling easy

FOR anyone thinking about selling their home, Kim Persson and Sophie McLean from Your Property Profits say their expert renovations ensure the best sale results, without the stress.

“We take on the up-front cost of a styled renovation and make your home look stunning when it goes to market,” says Kim.

“We understand people don’t have the time to renovate and want the process to be as quick and easy as possible [which is why we] offer personal service and renovating only where we believe it will increase the value of the home.”

Through their diverse team of tradespeople such as stylists, real estate experts and photographers, Kim and Sophie say clients won’t have to lift a finger when preparing their home for sale.

They also pride themselves on offering their expertise to absolutely anyone, with a specially tailored service to each home owner personally.

“Many of our customers hand over their keys and let us do the rest,” says Kim.

“We treat your home like our own.”

Your Property Profits. Call 1800 225597, email hello@yourpropertyprofits.com.au or visit

yourpropertyprofits.com.au

Adding value to the home through renovations

BORDEAUX Construction and Management is a “one-stop-shop”, guiding renovation projects through the design process to the end of its construction, says project manager Michael Milutinovic.

This makes the process easier for clients, according to Michael, who says the family-run, Queanbeyan-based business can do it all when it comes to renovations, such as renovate the kitchen, adjoin a new master bedroom or ensuite, or even attach a sunroom.

“We’re not waiting on anyone and we can guide them through the finishes,” he says.

“We work with some interior designers to guide them through the colour and finishing selection, too.”

The business even has in-house joiners that can provide renovators with custom joinery solutions for their walk-in robes, ensuites and vanities, says Michael.

Often, Michael says clients like where they’re living and they like their suburb but they want to improve their home.

“They don’t want to move but they want to maximise their quality of life at home as well as add a bit of value to their home while doing so,” says Michael who holds an unrestricted “A”-class builder’s licence in the ACT and is licensed in NSW.

With more than 14 years’ experience in the construction industry in Canberra and Sydney, Michael says the business doesn’t shy away from complexity.

“We do everything from extensions, full home renovations and new builds,” he says.

“We can really look at any type of construction. We have experience across the board.”

Bordeaux Construction and Management, 8 Aurora Place, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 4642 or visit bordeauxbcm.com.au

Building bathrooms with confidence

BEING one of the oldest bathroom companies in the region, the community can be confident that The Bathroom Company knows how to do renovations well, says owner Andrew Finn.

Established in 1993, Andrew says they’ve become quite “embedded in Canberra”.

“We’re bricks and mortar and that gives people confidence,” he says.

The team, led by general manager Claire Carroll, are specialists in bathrooms, and sit down with clients to listen to what they want in order to design the bathroom they want.

With three professional designers in-house in the Manuka office, Andrew says they can help with all decisions, from colour to tiles and baths.

Offering a smart, stylish and stress-free experience, Andrew says clients will only have to deal with one staff member who will help them through the whole project.

“We’re also the only ones that send through a professional cleaner to clean it all out for you so it’s all nice and ready to go,” he says.

The Bathroom Company can also custom-make vanities, are available to do stone work, and can incorporate modern modicums like LED shower lighting or full-body showers, says Andrew.

Their designs complement the home, he says, including designs such as art deco.

The Bathroom Company, 7 Murray Crescent, Manuka. Call 0437 222631, email quotes@bathroomcompany.com.au or visit thebathroomco.com.au