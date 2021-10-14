Family lawyers build trust with clients

The experienced team at Infinity Legal recognise that family law happens across all genders, backgrounds, religions and language groups and have built that ethos into their practice. This is a sponsored post.

WHEN it comes to family law, the experienced team at Infinity Legal pride themselves on building a sense of trust with their clients, says practice manager Andrea Nunan.

Having operated in Canberra for more than eight years, Andrea says Infinity Legal are specialists in all areas of family law including divorce, separation, parenting arrangements, property settlement, family violence, adoption and consent orders

“Our firm recognises that family law can happen across all genders, backgrounds, religions and language groups and we take that into account in our practice,” says Andrea.

“The experience and diverse backgrounds of our solicitors, as well as our admin and legal support staff, go a long way in helping people feel comfortable.”

Infinity Legal was started by family law specialist Julia Shavaiz, who regularly appears in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia, Family Court, Children’s Court, ACAT and the Magistrates Court of the ACT as well as representing clients at mediation and Family Dispute Resolution Conferences.

“Julia truly knows the depth and breadth of family law and with her experience she knows how to build that sense of trust,” says Andrea.

“A big focus for us is being open and transparent with clients and working with them to deliver an outcome they are happy with.”

Andrea says another big focus of Infinity Legal is trying to resolve matters before they go to court, if possible.

“Court proceedings aren’t pleasant for anyone, they just cause more disruptions to life on top of what many people are already going through, especially with family law matters,” she says.

“It’s about people’s livelihood, we want to reduce the stress they have to go through as much as we can.”

Infinity Legal, 1/54 Nullarbor Avenue, Franklin. Call 6230 1839 or visit infinityfamilylawyers.com.au