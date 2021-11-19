News location:

Female driver injured in Harrison road rage

THE driver of the Nissan Skyline had an ankle broken during an altercation when she approached the driver of an MG SUV during a road-rage incident in Harrison.

At about 3pm yesterday (November 18), the silver Nissan Skyline sedan was travelling north on Horsepark Drive, Throsby. The white MG SUV was driving behind it.

It is alleged the white MG pulled alongside the Nissan at the intersection of Horsepark Drive and Gecko Way, and an altercation occurred between the drivers. Both vehicles then continued north on Horsepark Drive.

Shortly after, both vehicles pulled over to the side of Horsepark Drive where a second altercation occurred resulting in the broken ankle. The MG drove off.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the MG SUV around the time of the incident should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

