Flexible program makes maternity care accessible

Winnunga Nimmityjah’s midwifery program provides culturally safe, non-judgmental and flexible care. This is a sponsored post.

WINNUNGA Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Service’s midwifery program aims to remove barriers that prevent women from accessing maternity care by providing culturally safe, non-judgmental and flexible care, says CEO Julie Tongs.

“We focus on the clinical, cultural and spiritual needs of Aboriginal clients, families and the community and the midwifery program welcomed 68 babies into the community in 2020 and 2021,” says Ms Tongs.

“Care can be provided either in the clinic based at Narrabundah or in the client’s home or location of choice and the model of care is designed to be flexible in order to make maternity care accessible and culturally safe.”

Ms Tongs says the program provides antenatal care from 10 weeks gestation, which includes antenatal check-ups, pathology collection, pregnancy, birthing and early parenting education, support during hospital appointments, referrals to internal and external services and phone consultations and advice.

Following the birth of the baby, the program provides up to six weeks of postnatal care in the client’s home assisting mothers with feeding, weight monitoring, emotional wellbeing assessments and mother-crafting/health education.

A multi-accredited Aboriginal community service, Winnunga also provides a range of other important health services, says Ms Tongs, including a respiratory assessment and free COVID-19 testing clinic for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Canberra

“Since March, Winnunga has administered more than 5000 COVID-19 vaccinations, with 44 per cent of those given since the start of the outbreak,” she says.

“Initially we only had access to AstraZeneca vaccines, but in May we were also able to start giving Pfizer vaccines and became one of the first non-government organisations in Australia to deliver Pfizer vaccines.

“With vaccination rates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people still lagging behind those of non-indigenous people in the ACT, Winnunga will continue to prioritise its vaccine allocation to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, including people not previously known to the service.”

Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services, 63 Boolimba Crescent, Narrabundah. Call 6284 6222 or visit winnunga.org.au