Former arts minister gets top arts job

THE former Arts Minister of the ACT, Gordon Ramsay, has been selected as CEO of the Cultural Facilities Corporation, replacing Harriet Elvin and will take up his new role on December 13.

Ramsay, according to chair of the Cultural Facilities Corporation Richard Refshauge, was selected after a national recruitment process which attracted more than 20 applications from local and national candidates and would bring with him “a wealth of leadership, administrative, financial and governance experience as well as a passion for the arts in Canberra.”

Presently the CEO of the Alliance for Gambling Reform and the principal of Gordon Ramsay Consulting, he was, before being elected to the ACT Legislative Assembly and taking up his ministerial role, chair of the board of Uniting and executive of Kippax Uniting Church.

Earlier in his career, Ramsay was a solicitor with a BA and LLB from the University of Sydney a Bachelor of Theology from the Sydney College of Divinity.

Refshauge said in an email to colleagues, friends and supporters that Ramsay would be joining the CFC at an exciting time, as it continued to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and was closely involved in the development of major new theatre facilities for Canberra.

He thanked outgoing and inaugural CEO, Harriet Elvin, who will formally leave her post on December 10 when Ramsay arrives.

The ACT arts community is likely to welcome the return of the enormously popular and trusted former minister to the arts actor.