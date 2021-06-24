Government dips toe into new hydrotherapy pool

THE ACT government will spend $250,000 to begin the initial design, planning and costing for a southside hydrotherapy pool.

The preferred site is the Lakeside Leisure Centre facility in Tuggeranong town centre and a second option, at the Active Leisure Centre, Erindale, will be examined.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith says there are benefits such as shared front-of house facilities, change rooms, car parking and plant equipment in co-locating the new hydrotherapy pool with an established facility.

“We’ll soon be contacting stakeholders and community members to begin the first stage of consultation,” she says.

The $250,000 is drawn from the government’s COVID-19 stimulus package.

