Greenway man found with child abuse material

A 52-year-old Greenway man has been charged with possessing child abuse material.

Following a tip-off, police and a dog team, searched a residence in Greenway yesterday (June 1) and seized a computer and data storing equipment.

The man was charged with one count of possessing child abuse material and will front the ACT Magistrates Court.

Items seized in the search will be forensically examined by police and further charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone with information regarding the accessing or creation of child exploitation material is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

 

 

 

 

