Have you seen Dean?

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 43-year-old man Dean Henry who went missing yesterday (November 10).

Dean has not been seen or heard from since 1.15pm yesterday and was last seen in the Belconnen area.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with wavy blonde hair, with a short beard, heavy build, approximately 180cm (5’10”) tall, and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing a white jumper, grey tracksuit pants, and navy blue shoes.

Police and Dean’s family hold concerns for his welfare, and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Dean is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444, quoting reference number P2030768.