POLICE are searching for 36-year-old Rian Minnis after he went missing on Thursday (January 14).

Rian is described as Caucasian, about 175cm (5’9”) tall with a medium build, brown eyes and a shaved/balding head.

Rian was last seen in Kambah and police believe he may be in the Belconnen area.

Anyone who has any information that could assist in locating Rian is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting the reference number on 6714647.