High levels of lead dust found at Kingston’s Old Bus Depot: FOI

THREE construction workers were recently found to have tested for elevated lead blood levels after coming into contact with high levels of lead dust particles while on the job, Freedom of Information documents have revealed.

Renovations on the site of the Old Bus Depot Markets in Canberra’s Inner South at Kingston were found to have disturbed the hazardous and toxic materials.

The high levels of dust particles were found across many areas of the building including the food court, workshop and foreshore space.

The Canberra Liberals have slammed Labor and Greens for their poor record in protecting workers and dealing with WorkSafe matters.

But the ACT government has been quick to respond that the general public was not at risk.

The former transport depot was closed in March 2020 due to a hail storm, never reopened during the pandemic and was only operational for renovations.

“There would have been no significant risk to the public prior to this,” an ACT government spokesperson said.

The three workers of the construction company that “CityNews” has not named were the only affected persons from up to 24 employees exposed to the site, documents said.

The company informed relevant government authorities to notify WorkSafe after finding out from a Canberra pathology that the “levels are above the threshold”.

Despite the concerning blood test results, the workers were not required to stop work or not return to work.

Two issues raised from the results were the health issues for the workers and the failure

But the government

It is likely that the lead dust has been present with minimal disturbance at the Former Transport Depot for many years. When left undisturbed and good personal hygiene is practised, the dust does not pose a significant risk to building users including market operators and visitors.

Further testing will be completed before the building opens to ensure lead readings are within safe levels. A lead dust testing regime will continue regularly at the building once the markets return to ensure the safety of the building occupants. ACT Minister Tara Cheyne has said, "the ACT Government is working with the Old Bus Depot Market operator and stallholders on a reimbursement for stallholders whose property has been contaminated by lead dust if property cannot be cleaned and restored safely." The Old Bus Depot Markets will reopen as soon as possible following the completion of the building remediation and will be the first community event to be held in the newly refurbished building. A total of 28 workers have been tested and the blood levels recorded were not notifiable to Worksafe ACT. If members of the community are concerned about lead exposure, it is important that they speak to their doctor. More information is available on the ACT Health website: www.health.act.gov.au/about-our-health-system/population-health/fact-sheets The ACT Government takes the safety of workers seriously. Work Health and Safety legislation and regulations outline measures to ensure workers are not exposed to hazardous materials. Voluntary testing must be offered to workers undertaking lead process work.

But Opposition spokesperson for Jobs and Workplace Affairs Peter Cain said the presence of hazardous and toxic materials on a work site is “obviously concerning”.

“We know that this government has a track record of poor management of these types of substances in our community, especially in our government schools,” Mr Cain said.

“It’s incumbent upon the government to assure the community that no members of the public are at risk and that appropriate steps are being taken to safeguard the health of current and former workers at the site.

“There has been little clarity from the government on what remediation work has been done to this point, what work still needs to be completed and the complexity of that work.

“The government needs to be completely transparent with Canberrans when it comes to hazardous materials in all public spaces across the ACT.”