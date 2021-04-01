Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in Dunlop

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE seized hundreds of cannabis plants from a Dunlop home this morning (April 1).

At about 10am police raided the home where six rooms had been converted to grow cannabis, but because of unsafe electrical diversions, police can’t yet reveal the exact numbers of plants being grown.

Officer in charge of major crime, Insp Marcus Boorman said the size of the seizure was significant and showed sophisticated drug-growing operations were still present in Canberra.

“Whenever large-scale growing operation like this are found, criminal operations running them for profit are never far away, that’s why it is important for police to get these drugs off our streets,” he said.

“Among the signs which may indicate the presence of cannabis growing system are blocked-off windows with extremely well-lit indoors at all hours, ventilation fittings on the roof, or hoses and pipes being used for water and ventilation purposes.”

Anyone with any information about the manufacture, distribution or supply of illicit drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.