Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in Dunlop

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE seized hundreds of cannabis plants from a Dunlop home this morning (April 1). 

At about 10am police raided the home where six rooms had been converted to grow cannabis, but because of unsafe electrical diversions, police can’t yet reveal the exact numbers of plants being grown.

Officer in charge of major crime, Insp Marcus Boorman said the size of the seizure was significant and showed sophisticated drug-growing operations were still present in Canberra.

“Whenever large-scale growing operation like this are found, criminal operations running them for profit are never far away, that’s why it is important for police to get these drugs off our streets,” he said.

“Among the signs which may indicate the presence of cannabis growing system are blocked-off windows with extremely well-lit indoors at all hours, ventilation fittings on the roof, or hoses and pipes being used for water and ventilation purposes.”

Anyone with any information about the manufacture, distribution or supply of illicit drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleKingston Fitters’ Workshop safe for artists
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply